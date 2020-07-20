EFFINGHAM - John Randolph Hudson, 68, of Effingham, SC passed away late Monday morning, June 29, 2020. Mr. Hudson was born in Florence County, a son of the late James and Anastasia June Hudson.Surviving are his daughter, Erin Hudson Newton (Bo), sons, Kyle and Jonathan Hudson, and his granddaughter, Ally Newton. John was preceded in death by his brother James Stevenson Hudson. Surviving are his siblings, William L. Hudson (Penny), Brian L. Hudson (Peggy) and Angela T. Hudson.A private memorial will be held among immediate family members at a later date.

