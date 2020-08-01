MARION/LAKE CITY -- John Thomas Avant, 83, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Palmetto Memorial Gardens in Marion, SC. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic social distancing and use of masks is encouraged. The service will be streamed live on the Richardson Funeral Home Facebook page for those that cannot attend.Mr. Avant was born in Florence, a son of the late James Zopher Avant and Lear Prosser Avant. He is also preceded in death by his wife Marie Inabinet Avant; and daughters, Debra "Darlene" Carrigan and Betty Elizabeth "Beth" Howell. He was retired from working in the HVAC business, and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.Surviving are his son, Tommy Faye Avant of Scranton, SC; daughter, Wanda Coe Hughes (Rickey B. Hughes) of Gresham, SC; brother, George Allen Avant (Lena) of Johnsonville, SC, Chris Avant (Peggy) of Johnsonville, SC; a sister, Julia Ann Norton (Devon) of Hemingway, SC; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
