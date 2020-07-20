FLORENCE - John William McGinnis died Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home. John was born on July 15, 1933 in Cherryville, North Carolina. He was the last of seven children born to Susie Smith McGinnis and Lawrence Webb McGinnis.In 1957, John graduated from UNC, Chapel Hill in North Carolina after having served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. In 1964, he obtained his CPA certificate in Montgomery, Alabama. John had a long work history first as a CPA, and subsequently in hospital finance as Chief Financial Officer in hospitals in Montgomery, Alabama, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Virginia Beach, Virginia. He became Director of Palmetto General Hospital in Marion, South Carolina, then moved to Atlanta, Georgia to be part of Humana's Regional Office. John then served a brief period at Spartanburg General Hospital in Spartanburg. In 1978, John became President of Bruce Hospital in Florence, SC and served in that position until 1991. After a brief retirement, John was asked to be the CEO of the Carolinas Hospital System ("CHS"), a result of the merger between Florence General and Bruce Hospitals. When CHS was later sold, the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation formed to benefit the Florence community. He served as a board member of the Foundation.John enjoyed playing golf for many years, and playing bridge at the Leatherman Senior Center later in life. His family always depended on him for good guidance in financial matters and fun vacations. His life was enriched by his involvement with Central United Methodist Church, and the Sarah Blanton Sunday School Class. John is preceded in death by his daughter Courtney McGinnis Graham. He is survived by his wife, Ansley; daughter Allison (Sean) Tanner; grandson, Cade Graham; and son-in-law, Bob Graham.A private committal service will be held at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter or to Central United Methodist Church.
