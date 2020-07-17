FLORENCE -- Joseph Lynn Shannon, 58, of Florence, SC died Saturday, July 11, 2020. Born in Lexington, KY, he was the son of the late Billy Gene and Elaine Wright Shannon. Joseph was a self-employed contractor. He was an avid Kentucky fan, loved his grandchildren immensely, and enjoyed golfing during his free time. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Rishkofski Shannon; son, Jason Shannon (Nicole) of Camden; daughter, Kristen Shannon Wilson (Robbie) of Norcross, GA; grandchildren, Jase and Hunter Shannon, and Hallie, Banks, and Piper Wilson; and sister, Jodi Shannon Tomassi (Joe) of Roswell, GA.Services will be held at a later date.Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.Online condolences may be left for the Shannon family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
