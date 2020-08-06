You have permission to edit this article.
Josephine Roceader Smith Tyson
Josephine Roceader Smith Tyson

A Private Funeral Service for Mrs. Josephine Roceader "Josey" Smith Tyson will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at North View Cemetery, Florence, SC. Interment will follow, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.

To plant a tree in memory of Josephine Tyson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

