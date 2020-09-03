Joshua "Josh" Eugene Marino, 26, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Josh was born the son of Debbie Beckwith Watson and Jack Eugene Marino. He was employed as a HVAC technician. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Alfred and Imogene Marino. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Howard and Pat Beckwith and several aunts and uncles. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Catfish Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Latta, SC, directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM 2:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation National Headquarters, ATTN: Financial Operations, 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510, New York, NY 10017. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.