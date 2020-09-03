 Skip to main content
Joshua "Josh" Eugene Marino
Joshua "Josh" Eugene Marino

Joshua "Josh" Eugene Marino, 26, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Josh was born the son of Debbie Beckwith Watson and Jack Eugene Marino. He was employed as a HVAC technician. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Alfred and Imogene Marino. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Howard and Pat Beckwith and several aunts and uncles. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Catfish Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Latta, SC, directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM 2:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation National Headquarters, ATTN: Financial Operations, 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510, New York, NY 10017. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

