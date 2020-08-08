Josie Althea Bergeron, age 88, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020, after a brief illness. Josie went by the nickname "Dodie", a name given to her by her father. Josie was born on November 29, 1931, in Henniker, New Hampshire, the daughter of John Francis "Pete" Davison and his wife Marion Henrietta Clark Davison. She was raised on the family dairy farm with her two sisters "Weesie" and "Sis". Her father Pete frowned on the girls jumping rope as "it wore out their shoe leather". She carried this practicality and a deep love of her family and traditions with her for the rest of her life. Her grandson Jon said it best: "My grandma Josie Bergeron passed away yesterday. I lived with her for 4 years in Florence before I moved to Atlanta so I had the privilege of spending a lot of time with her during those years. The one thing everyone knows about my grandma is that she was a people person to the fullest extent. It doesn't matter what age you were or who you were, my grandma wanted to talk to you and get to know you. Countless times we would go to restaurants (one of our favorite things to do together) and she would have conversations with the waiters or waitresses and try to get to know them and put smiles on their faces. Everyone loved her and she always brightened the rooms she entered. We are going to miss her very much. She left such a lasting impact on me and many more, love you gram!" Above all else, she was kind. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard in 2005, her sisters Marilyn "Sis" Davison and Merlene "Weesie" Bray, her constant companion until her death in 2019. She is survived by her daughter Joni (Chris) Bishop of Gresham, SC, and her son Joel Bergeron and his partner Trish LaPointe of Old Mystic, CT. She is also survived by her beloved grandson Jon Bishop of Atlanta, GA. Josie left many nieces and nephews and countless friends. "If I leave you it doesn't mean I love you any less Keep me in your heart for a while". A memorial will be held at a future date. Cain Calcutt Funeral Home of Florence has care of the arrangements.
Josie Althea Bergeron
