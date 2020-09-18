Juanita R. McLaughlin, 90, of Florence, SC passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Mrs. McLaughlin was born in Conway, SC a daughter of the late Robert M. "Bob" Roberts and Ruby Singleton Roberts. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and retired after 38 years with Bell South. She was a past president of the Telephone Pioneers and had volunteered with Hug-A-Bears. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Harrell A. Hill; second husband, I.J.L. "Buddy" McLaughlin, Jr.; brothers, Odell Roberts, Carl Roberts, Howard Roberts, and Wayne Roberts; sisters, Garnett Johnson and Christine Causey. Surviving are her daughter, Linda Hudson of Florence; grandchildren, Heather Hudson and Bradley (Vanetta) Hudson, both of Florence; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Hudson, Kayli Hudson, Brooklyn Hudson, and Caleb Brock; sister, Barbara (James) Lewis of Conway. Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 524 S. Ebenezer Road, Florence, SC 29501 or to the Jayne Boswell Animal Shelter, PO Box 4808, Florence, SC 29502. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, September 20, 2020 in the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be observed. Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.