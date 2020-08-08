Private Graveside Services for Ms. Judy Elizabeth Pigatt will be conducted 11:00 AM, Monday, August 10, 2020 at Meadow Prong Baptist Church Cemetery. She died on Tuesday, August 4th in a local hospital after an illness. Judy was born December 30, 1955 in Florence, SC to Brooks and Albertine Gee Pigatt. She was educated in the public schools of Florence County, and was a 1974 graduate of South Florence High School. She was formerly employed with Belk, and she was also a poll worker for elections. She was a member of Meadow Prong Missionary Baptist Church.Survivors include: her children: Toshia (Trey) Pigatt Cooper and Bryant "Rod" (Holly) Pigatt; four grandchildren: Briant "Rajuan" James, Brooke Jenkins, Tyler Davis and Trey Cooper, Jr.; siblings: Osenia Edgecomb, Julius Pigatt, Rachael Lozena Wright, Barbara Pigatt Pendergrass, Nelson Pigatt, Thedothia (George) Smith, Gale Thomas and Morris Lowery; special nephew, Akiem Johnson; godchildren: Shanelle (Kenneth) Lloyd, John Pendergrass, Jerod (Samantha) Smith and Twyanna (Marvin) Hampton; and a host of other loved ones and friends.The family is receiving friends at 3205 Savannah Grove Road, Effingham. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
Service information
11:00AM
6933 Meadow Prong Road
Effingham, SC 29541
