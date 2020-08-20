 Skip to main content
Katherine Ann Harrison, 89, passed away peacefully in Florence, SC at the McLeod Hospice House. She was born in Brookline, MA , the daughter of the late George and Katherine Lundy Connelly. Mrs. Harrison was predeceased in addition to her parents by her husband, Arthur F Harrison, and infant granddaughter, Fiona Giblin. She attended Faulkner Hospital Nursing School and Emmanuel College to receive her Registered Nursing degree and bachelor's degree in Psychology. Mrs. Harrison retired after 25 years of service as a R.N. with the Boston Public School System. Mrs. Harrison became a widow at the early age of 32 years old. She dedicated her life then to caring for her 2 daughters who she loved very much. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Florence, S.C. Surviving are her daughters, Joan Harrison Pavy (Dr. Michael Pavy) of Florence, SC. and Elizabeth Giblin (Jay) of Cheshire, CT.; five grandchildren, Paul Giblin, Joey Giblin, William Pavy and Caslin Pavy and Michael Pavy Jr. The family would like to thank the Manor, and the Hospice House Team, and Dr. Vipul Shah for their care. Memorials may be made in her memory to McLeod Hospice House. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery, Westbury Roxbury, MA. Cain-Calcutt Funeral Home is honored to serve the Harrison family.

