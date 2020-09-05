 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Katie Mae Frierson
0 entries

Katie Mae Frierson

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Funeral service for Mrs. Katie Mae Nettles Frierson will be conducted 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at New Ebenezer Baptist Church, 307 South Ravenel Street, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Survivors include a son, William T. Frierson and two brothers, Cleo (Rhonda) Nettles and Bill Nettles. Family visitation will be held 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Monday, September 7, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina.

Katie Mae Frierson

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert