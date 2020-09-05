Katie Mae Frierson

Funeral service for Mrs. Katie Mae Nettles Frierson will be conducted 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at New Ebenezer Baptist Church, 307 South Ravenel Street, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Survivors include a son, William T. Frierson and two brothers, Cleo (Rhonda) Nettles and Bill Nettles. Family visitation will be held 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Monday, September 7, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina.
