EFFINGHAM -- Kenneth Ervin Holloman, 65, died Monday, August 31, 2020 in a local hospital. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 in McLaughlin Cemetery in Effingham. A drop-in visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Wednesday at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. It is requested that social distancing be observed at both the service and visitation. Mr. Holloman was born in Florence County the son of the late James J. and Margaret Evans Holloman. He was a retired meat market manager with BiLo and a member of Bethsaida United Methodist Church. Surviving are his brother, James (Bea Ann) Holloman; four sisters, Georgia Lynch, Diane Holloman, Margaret (Joe) Lynch, and Brenda Kirby; nieces and nephews, Kristy Lynch, Tobie (Chris) Jenkins, Dock (Cheryl) Kirby, Jamie (Brooke) Holloman, and Katie (Bill) Cieluch. Preceding him in death were a niece Taffee Jolly; four brothers in-law, Michael Lynch, Ricky Prosser, Emerson Kirby, and Charles Lynch. Memorials may be made to Bethsaida United Methodist Church, C/O Bea Ann Holloman, 117 E. Christmas Circle, Effingham, SC 29541. You may sign the guest book at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.