Kenneth S. Joyner, 66, passed away in a local hospital on July 22, 2020.He was born in Florence, SC to the late Richard and Julia Joyner. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Ryan Joyner. Survivors include his brother, Marion Joyner; many cousins; an aunt; and friends. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private service will be held. Arrangements are being handled by Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home and Crematory.

