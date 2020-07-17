JOHNSONVILLE -- Lannie LaRoss Stone, 67, husband of Jean Lyerly Stone, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at MUSC Florence after a brief illness. Mr. Ross was born in Hemingway on February 23, 1953, a son of the late Lester Bingley Stone, Sr. and Bessie Lee Poston Stone. He worked as a maintenance supervisor at Tupperware, was a member of Freemount Mission Pentecostal Holiness Church, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and riding the Gator with his grandchildren. d by his wife of 45 years; daughters, Delane (Zin) Olin and Jeannie (Bailey) Miles; grandchildren, Azlie Olin, Roston Olin, and Chase Miles; brothers, L.B. (Carolyn) Stone, Jr., Bobby (Linda) Stone, Andy (Laura) Stone; a sister, Belinda Roberts; and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Jackie Stone and Greg Stone. Graveside services, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, will be held at 5 PM on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Eaddy Ford Cemetery, 481 S Eaddy Ford Road, Johnsonville, SC 29555. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the Morris Funeral Home Chapel, 416 N Main Street, Hemingway, SC 29554. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Freemount Mission Pentecostal Holiness Church, 719 Owens Swamp Road, Johnsonville, SC 29555. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please use good judgment and practice social distancing. The family requests that all attendees wear a mask. Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com.
