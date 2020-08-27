Larry D. Anderson

TIMMONSVILLE -- Larry Dennis Anderson, 61, went to be with the LORD on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. A graveside service will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Byrd Cemetery in Timmonsville. A drop-in visitation will be Friday, August 28, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
