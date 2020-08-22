Larry Kirven

Private Funeral service for Deacon Larry David Kirven will be conducted TODAY 1PM Sunday, August 23, 2020 at J.O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 S. Johns St., Florence, SC, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Deacon Larry David Kirven, the son of the late Deacon David Kirven and Elouise Cummings Kirven was born on November 30, 1958 in Effingham, South Carolina. On Monday, August 17, 2020, Our Heavenly Father in His infinite wisdom saw fit to reach out and call him to his Heavenly Home. Deacon Kirven was baptized at an early age and received the Holy Ghost. He served on the Deacon Board, Usher Board, and sung Zion songs on the Choir. He served faithfully in the church, until his health declined. He was educated in the Public Schools of Florence and was a graduate of Southside High School Cass of 1975. He was employed at Neff Rentals for several years, until his health declined. He was joined in marital bliss to Alberta Dorsey Kirven for 41 glorious years. Those who remain to cherish his love and legacy his wife, Alberta Kirven of the home; a daughter, Brittney M. Kirven of Florence, South Carolina; a grandson, Nyjah Jones of Florence, South Carolina; two brothers, Charles "Dennis" Kirven and Darren Kirven (Yvonne) both of Effingham, South Carolina; two sisters, Ruby (Henry) Hardin and Patricia (Leroy, Jr.) Johnson both of Effingham, South Carolina; an aunt, Mary Alice Swinton of Effingham, South Carolina; one uncle, Wallace Jones of Effingham, South Carolina; three sisters-in-law, Bertha (James) Mack of Florence, South Carolina, Sarah Cooper of Effingham, South Carolina, and Alfreda (Brunson) Gibbs of Florence, South Carolina; two brothers-in-law, Raymond (Janice) Dorsey and Wallace Dorsey both of Florence, South Carolina; and a host of nieces; nephews; other relatives; extended church family; and friends.
