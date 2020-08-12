Mr. Levern Bethea, Sr., age 68, entered into eternal rest on August 9, 2020 at his home in Waynesboro, GA. Graveside Service will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020, 12:00 noon at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC 29229. Visitation/Viewing for the immediate family will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 5:30-6:30 p.m and public viewing will follow from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, GA. His loving and devoted family will cherish his memories.
To plant a tree in memory of Lavern Bethea as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.