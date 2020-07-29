DARLINGTON -- Leland Edwin Littell, formerly of Lake City, 84, loving husband of Patsy Littell, passed away, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House.Mr. Littell was born on November 18, 1935 in Spartanburg, son of the late Duran Frank Littell and Lois Smith Littell. He was a 1963 graduate of the University Of South Carolina School Of Engineering. He was a proud Air Force Veteran and retired Plant Engineer for Cone Industry- Raytex Division. Mr. Littell was a member of the Bethea Baptist Church, Darlington.Surviving are his wife, Patsy Littell, formerly of Lake City; son, Edwin Littell of Lake City; daughter, Debbie (Mark) Miller of Chapin; grandchildren, Jared Littell and Jeremy Littell, both of Lake City, Jacob Wright, Katie Wright, Jackson Miller, Meghann Miller and Emma Miller, all of Chapin.Private Family service, 10:00 AM, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Carolina Funeral Home, followed by a Public Graveside service, 11:00 AM at Lake City Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Leland Littell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.