SCRANTON -- Lenora Cook Willoughby, 80, wife of the late Charles Aimar "Sonny" Willoughby, Jr., died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Willoughby was born in Florence County on June 18, 1940, daughter of the late Franklin Bridges Cook and Lillie Mae Bell Cook. She was raised in the Friendfield Pentecostal Holiness Church, but later in life became a member of Scranton Baptist Church. Surviving are her sons, Charles A. Willoughby, III and Jason Willoughby, both of Scranton. Mrs. Willoughby was preceded in death by her siblings, Kenneth Cook, Lena Cook Curry, Rudell Cook Prosser and Roland Lee Cook. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Friday, September 25, 2020, at Scranton Baptist Church with burial to follow at Graham Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
