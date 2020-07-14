Mrs. Lesa Rogers white, 57, passed away Tuesday, July 7th 2020 at home. Memorial Service will be held at Marion Baptist Church in the fellowship hall from 11am-1pm on Saturday July 11.Mrs. White was born in Goldsboro NC, a daughter of Cecil L. And Joan V. Robertson Rogers. She is survived by her husband, Danny Nelson White of the home; daughters, Kacy White Hartson (Michael) and Kerry White Williams (Kai), sisters; Linda Rogers Bullard (Barry) and Loretta Rogers Griner (Thomas); Grandchildren Grayson, Koulston, Aubrey, Finn and Isla. Lesa was a family member to several members of the Marion community through the years.

