LAKE CITY -- Leslie Ray Morris, 76, went home to heaven on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Bishopville Manor, after an illness. Mr. Morris was born on June 27, 1944 in Sumter, son of the late Leslie Morris and Eula Mae Beard Morris. Leslie Ray loved the Lord and enjoyed singing. He was a member of Friersons Church. Leslie Ray is survived by several cousins and many friends. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Myers "Peanut" and Janice Wilkes, Jeff Wilkes, Betty Springs and Terry Melton and her husband, the late Reverend Larry Melton for their love and care for Leslie Ray. Graveside services will be 3:00 PM, Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Olive Grove FWB of the Pentecostal Faith Church Cemetery, directed by Carolina Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Olive Grove Church Cemetery Fund, 1404 Olive Grove Road, Turbeville, SC 29162 or to Frierson's Church, c/o Kathy Coker, PO Box 344, Olanta, SC. 29114.
Service information
3:00PM
1280 Olive Grove Road
Turbeville, SC 29162
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.