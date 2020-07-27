Lewis Ashley Fowler, 73, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 26, 2020.Mr. Fowler was born in Florence, SC a son of the late Ephraim E. Fowler Sr. and Addie Lewis Fowler.His greatest pleasure was spending time with his family and friends. He was a man of great wit and humor, enjoyed hunting, fishing, making knives, playing music, and listening to good old bluegrass and beach music. He was a wonderful husband, father, a much loved "PaPa" to his grandchildren, a great friend, and uncle. He was a graduate of McClenaghan High School and owner of Quality Pools and Spas from 1994 until his retirement in 2016.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Elizabeth F. Korytkowski and Addie Faye Fowler; brother, Ephraim E. Fowler, Jr.; brother-in-law, Henry E. Korytkowski; sister-in-law, Doris H. Fowler; father-in-law, Paul M. Bailey.Surviving are the love of his life, wife of 45 years, Connie B. Fowler; his pride and best friend, son, Brett (MaryNeale) Fowler; his joy and laughter, grandchildren, Will and Kate Fowler of Timmonsville; brother-in-law, John (Ann) Bailey of Sumter, SC; nieces, Martha K. Foxworth of Florence, SC, Patti (Mark) Peters of Hanahan, SC, and Stormy (Johnson) James of Columbia, SC; nephews, Michael (Pamela) Fowler of Hanahan, SC and Christopher (Lindsey) Bailey of Columbia, SC; numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.The family would like to thank McLeod Hospice for their kindness and assistance in the care of Mr. Fowler and a special thanks to his cousin, Tommy Joe Thomas for his many years as a sitter and companion.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following: Alzheimer's / Dementia Foundation, www.alz.org, American Heart Association, www.heart.org, American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org, McLeod Hospice, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502 or www.mcleodfoundation.org, or to a charity of one's choice.Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service. Covid-19 protocol will be observed.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
