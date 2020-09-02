Private Graveside Services for Ms. Linda Gail Timmons Walker will be conducted 10:00 AM, Friday, September 4, 2020 in Mill Branch AME Church Cemetery, Pamplico, SC. She died on Sunday, August 30th at her residence after an illness. Linda was born on August 30, 1951 in Pamplico, SC to the late Roy, Sr. and Eva Hyman Timmons. She was educated in the public schools of Florence County, and was a 1969 graduate of Gibbs High School. Afterwards, she attended Durham Business College in Durham, NC, and was later formerly employed with Hays & Handler Law Firm in Washington, DC. She later came back to North Carolina, where she retired from Cumberland County Government in Fayetteville. She was a member of Cornerstone Assembly Apostolic Deliverance Church in Lynchburg, SC. Survivors include: two sisters, Mary (Donald) Hamlin and Dr. Shirley "Faye" Timmons; one nephew, LaVance (Stacey) Ellison; two nieces, Dr. Eve (Jacfranz) Bowers Guiteau of and Akeisha Lyde; four grandnephews, LaVance (Megan) Bird, LaMont Ellison, LaVante' Ellison and Shawn Lyde; grandnieces: Lakiya Ellison, Simone Genevieve Guiteau, Clarisse Helene Guiteau, Alexus Lyde and Akirah Lyde; one great-grandniece; two great-grandnephews; one aunt, Dorothy Vaught; and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
