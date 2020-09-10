SUMTER - Linda McLeod Lawhon, formerly of Columbia and a resident of Sumter for the past few years, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 after a long illness. She was predeceased by her parents, James T. and Lottie McLeod of Rembert, SC. She is survived by her brother, Ken McLeod of Richmond, Virginia, niece, Eden McLeod, also of Richmond, nephew, Erik McLeod, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, nephew Thad Westbrook (Christy) of Lexington, SC, nephew Richard Westbrook (Ansley) also of Lexington, nephew Steve Lawhon (Linda) of Merritt Island, Florida, nephew Mike Lawhon (Sheryl) also of Merritt Island, and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She also is survived by her brother-in-law, Hewitt Lawhon (Julie), also of Merritt Island, her sister-in-law, Linda Westbrook, of Lexington, SC, who was instrumental in her care during the final years of her life, and Richard Lawhon of Pittsboro, NC, to whom she was married for many years. During the final years of her life, Linda was well cared for by Bessie Kind and Evelina Nickens of Sumter, and the family is extremely grateful for their kindness to her. Linda had a successful career as a medical technologist, specializing in blood banking. In her more than 30-year career, she worked for over two decades as Blood Bank supervisor at Providence Hospital in Columbia, where she played a significant role in the development of their open-heart surgery practice. As her many friends know, Linda loved animals, especially dogs, so she asked that, in lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes to honor her memory do so by donating to the Humane Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Because of the Covid-19 virus, services will be private. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
