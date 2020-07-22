Florence, SC - Linda Smith Powers, 73, passed away on Tuesday, July 21,2020.A graveside service will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Florence Memorial Gardens.A drop-in visitation will be Thursday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 restriction, social distancing will be observed. You are invited to stop by the residence at other times.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.comLayton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.

