PAMPLICO -- Lois Ann Griffin, 73, beloved wife of BC Griffin, gained her heavenly wings on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at MUSC in Charleston. Mrs. Griffin was born on February 18, 1947 in Florence County, daughter of the late Herman Ard and Mary Lois Poston Ard Hanna. She was a lifetime member of Mt. Elon Free Will Baptist Church, member of the Buddy Calcutt Sunday School Class, served as the President of the Ladies Auxiliary, was in charge of the Prayer Chain, Senior Suppers and Adult Choir. Surviving is the love of her life of 56 years, BC Griffin of Pamplico; she left behind many precious flowers, their children, Belinda Griffin Hovanec, Mandy Griffin Hancock and Ashley Griffin, all of Pamplico and Keri Griffin (David) Tisdale of Florence; grandchildren, Dustin Griffin, Josh (Taylor) Cooper and Natalie James; great-grandchildren, Tucker Lyon, Liam Finn, Jace Finn and Wilder Cooper; special son, Steve Hovanec; siblings, Nan (Mark) Taylor and Russell Hanna, both of Pamplico; stepfather, Bunn (Elevene) Hanna of Pamplico; a host of aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the Cardiac Team at MUSC, Charleston, SC. Graveside services will be 9:00 AM, Friday, September 4, 2020, at Griffin Family Cemetery, 233 W. Lynhurst Road, Pamplico, SC 29583, directed by Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton. The family will receive friends from 5:00 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Mt. Elon Free Will Baptist Church, Pamplico, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Elon Free Will Baptist Church Ladies Auxiliary, 263 W. Seven Mile Road, Pamplico, SC 29583 or American Heart Association, 181 E. Evans Street, Suite 200, Florence SC 29506. (Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
