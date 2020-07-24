Lois Jackson Summerford, 90, of Florence, SC passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.Mrs. Summerford was born in Green Sea, SC a daughter of the late Aubrey Jackson and Tressie Todd Jackson. She was a 2nd grade teacher and a bookkeeper for Summerford Farms. She was a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Asbury Sunday School Class, a member of the United Methodist Women, and the Sunshine Club. Lois was an excellent mother, grandmother, and well known for her cooking.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willie "Bill" Alton Summerford; siblings, Earl Jackson, Ruby Lee Dorman, Frank Jackson, Austin Jackson, Jim Jackson, and Flora Mae Simmons.Surviving are her daughters, Cheryl (Earl) Rochester of Eastanollee, GA, Kay (Jimmy) McSwain, and Christy Schimek, of Florence; grandchildren, Caroline (Chip) McFarlin, Paige (Jesse) Ausec, Ty Schimek, and Morgan Schimek; great-grandchildren, Brady and Cayman McFarlin; brothers, Bruce Jackson of Loris, Eugene Jackson and Brooks Jackson, both of Green Sea; sister, Louise Martin of Loris.Friends may pay their respects to Mrs. Summerford privately between the hours of 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery with the family receiving friends afterward in the fellowship hall. Due to the Covid-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.Please send messages to the family at the obituary section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lois Summerford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
