Lynda Brittain

Lynda Rose Brittain, 70, of Taylors,SC, formerly of Myrtle Beach, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. A graveside memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Tabernacle Cemetery in Lynchburg directed by Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. Lynda is survived by her husband; two sons; six grandchildren; and a brother and sister. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com

