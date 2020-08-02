SCRANTON -- Margaret Blackmon Yarborough, 93, died, Friday, July 31, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House, after an illness.Mrs. Yarborough was born July 15, 1927, in Florence County, a daughter of the late Willie and Letha Osborne Blackmon. She was educated in the Florence County Schools and was a member of Lee's Tabernacle Church. She was first married to Clarence Foster Lee, who died in 1966, and second to Robert James "RJ" Yarborough, who died in 2005. She retired from Belk Department Store in Lake City. Mrs. Yarborough enjoyed reading, visiting the nursing home, and traveling with her friends and sisters. Survivors include a daughter, Diane L. Tanner and her husband, Furman of Johnsonville; a son, Pete Lee of Lake City; two step-sons, Rev. Dale Yarborough and his wife Martha; Pete Yarborough and his wife Linda all of Scranton; two sisters, Mary Nell Welch and her husband Lamar of New Zion; Marie Ham, also of New Zion; a brother, Harry Blackmon of Manning; a daughter-in-law, Janice C. Lee of Sumter; two sisters-in-law, Miriam Blackmon of New Zion and Shirley Blackmon of Alcolu; a brother-in-law, Donald McElveen of Columbia; fourteen grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren.Mrs. Yarborough was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Lee; a step-son, Bill Yarborough; a step-daughter, Helen Hart; great-grandsons, Spencer Tanner and Hunter Lee; two brothers, Billy Blackmon and Bobby Blackmon and a sister, Miriam McElveen.Funeral services will be Monday, August 3, 2020, 3:00 PM at Lee's Tabernacle Church, with burial to follow in Lake City Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 3:00 PM, prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Lee's Tabernacle, 2226 N. Matthews Road, Scranton, SC 29591 or McLeod Hospice House, 1203 E. Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29506.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
