LEXINGTON -- Marilyn V. Eaddy Prater passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020. Marilyn was born on August 18, 1940 in Florence, SC to the late William Dewey Eaddy and Creola Calcutt Eaddy. She was a graduate of Florence Business School and worked for the Columbia Housing Authority and the State Fair. Marilyn loved life and was devoted to her family and friends, cherishing family/social gatherings and holidays, including the preparation and cooking. More than anyone, she was quick to help anyone that was sick or in need. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, an avid Gamecock sports fan, loved music, and dancing the Shag. She is survived and remembered by her loving sons, Donald H. Keisler, Jr, (Lisa) of Carlsbad, CA and William Dean Keisler (Mariclare) of Columbia; granddaughters, Maria Nicole Keisler of Carlsbad, CA and Lauryn Hartwell (Michael) of Redbank; great granddaughter, Quinn Everly Hartwell of Redbank; adopted daughter and caregiver, Beth Martin of Lexington; adopted grandson, Lance Wampler of Lexington; brother Fred Eaddy (Sue) of Florence; nieces, Eaddy Roe Willard (Bo) of Columbia, Michelle Eaddy Johnson (Jeff) of Florence, Jen Eaddy Willingham (David) of Florence; nephews, Brad Eaddy (Bethany) of Florence, Chris Roe (Lori) of Greenville, multiple grand nieces, grand nephews and countless close friends. Marilyn was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and services will be held on the church grounds, 1715 Broad River Rd, Columbia SC 29210 on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers please contribute to The Parkinson's Foundation or Westminster Presbyterian Church. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com.
