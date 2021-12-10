SCRANTON, S.C. – Marjorie Jewel Smith Floyd, 75, widow of Donaldson Thomas “Tommy” Richardson and Rev. Merritt Floyd, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Commander Nursing Center.
Born September 30, 1946, in Florence, she was a daughter of the late Richard Smith and the late Marjorie Lee Driggers Smith. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Coward; a 1964 graduate of J.C. Lynch High School and a graduate of Carolina College of Commerce with an Associate of Arts Degree. She was a dedicated grandmother and she loved all things Clemson. Two passions in Jewel’s life were being a minister’s wife and The Citizens Bank, where she was a valuable and trusted employee for 34 years. Jewel was known as “Nan” to many folks, especially Chandler & Zachary Coward, her Disney buddies.
She is survived by one son, H. Legrande Richardson (Amy) of Coward; two grandsons, Thomas “Whit” Richardson and Matthew Richardson both of Coward; one brother, Thomas Quincy Smith (Alice) of Scranton; a sister-in-law, Nancy Driggers of Scranton; a niece, Amy Shockley (Joe) of Scranton; and a nephew Bryan Smith (Tara) of Raleigh; a great niece, Suzannah Nutt (Landon); a great nephew, J.T. Shockley; a special friend, Mack Elmore; and her adopted family, Joey & Cricket Coward
She was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands; and a brother, Rev. Elro Driggers.
A funeral service will be held 11 A.M. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in the chapel of Floyd Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Calcutt, Rev. Terry Dennis, and Mr. Quincy Smith officiating. A private burial service will be held at a later date in Thomas Cemetery.
A visitation will be from 5 – 7 P.M .on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to the Upper Lee Cemetery Fund c/o Mrs. Wanda Smith, 2136 Salem Road, Scranton, SC 29591.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Dr. Sitti, and the staff of McLeod Hospice, Commander Nursing Center, Carolinas Hospital and MUSC Hospital for their love and care they provided Jewel during her final life journey. A special thanks to all of her friends from Lot 11, Clemson, SC.
Floyd Funeral Home, 136 E. Main Street, Olanta, SC 29114 is in charge of the arrangements. (843)396-4470, www.floydfuneral.com
