Marjorie Jewel Smith Floyd

Born September 30, 1946, in Florence, she was a daughter of the late Richard Smith and the late Marjorie Lee Driggers Smith. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Coward; a 1964 graduate of J.C. Lynch High School and a graduate of Carolina College of Commerce with an Associate of Arts Degree. She was a dedicated grandmother and she loved all things Clemson. Two passions in Jewel’s life were being a minister’s wife and The Citizens Bank, where she was a valuable and trusted employee for 34 years. Jewel was known as “Nan” to many folks, especially Chandler & Zachary Coward, her Disney buddies.