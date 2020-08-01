Marlene Cook, 83, of Darlington went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020. Mrs. Cook was born on July 15, 1937 to the late Cleveland and Jeanette James Davis. She was a longtime member of Indian Branch United Methodist Church. She loved the Lord with all her heart. She enjoyed singing in the church choir. Marlene was so many things to so many people. She was a beloved mother to her three sons, Robert "Robbie Cook, III, James "Jimmy" and wife, Shireen Cook, and Timothy "Timmy" (Gail Temple) Cook. She was an amazing "Grandma" to her grandchildren, Owen Cook, Timmy Beasley, Daniel Cook, Jordie (Ashley) Bryant, Ryan Yarborough, Blake (Ruben) Mota, and Jamie Cook. Marlene was the sweetest great grandma to her great grandchildren who loved her so much. She was also an awesome big sister to her brother, Marshall (Linda) Davis, and Margie Hill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Cook, Jr., two granddaughters, Ashley and Bridget Cook, two sisters, Shirley Mattox and Anne Joye, a daughter in law, Sylvia "Bump" Britt and a brother in law, Ernest Hill. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2 PM in the Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Indian Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday night from 6 PM until 8 PM.
To plant a tree in memory of Marlene Cook as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.