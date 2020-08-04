COLUMBIA -- Martha Lou Middleton Daniel, 78, of Columbia, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Born August 5, 1941, in St. Augustine, Florida, she was a daughter of the late James Gordon and Helen Gould Bond Middleton.Mrs. Daniel was raised on the Middleton family farm in Elkon, FL, and attended Hasting, FL public schools. Many years ago, she was employed at Save A Stop in Jacksonville, Florida. The most important career, however, was as a devoted wife and stay-at-home mother. She had a beautiful personality and an innate ability to light up any room she entered. Mrs. Daniel was a former member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood, SC and a current member of Riverdale Community United Methodist Church in St. Augustine, FL. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Leighton Middleton, Sr.Survivors include her husband of 54 years, James Alvin Daniel; daughter, Tanci Lynn Daniel Monfils and husband, Ronald B. Monfils; grandchildren, Daniel Charles Monfils and Taylor Lynn Monfils; sister-in-law, Tedra Middleton; nephew, Leighton, Jr.; as well as her nieces, Gina and Kristy.Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family and will announce future plans.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
