Martha Laurel Jarvis Navey

Marty was born March 7, 1964 in Beckley West Virginia to Hobart A. Jarvis and Frankie Hayre Jarvis. She passed away August 30, 2020. Marty was devoted to her church in Florence. She leaves behind her family and friends, whom she loved dearly. Marty's passion in life was her music and literature and sharing it. Marty is preceded in death by her beloved father. She is survived by her daughter, Gwyneth Navey; mother, Frankie Hayre Jarvis; sisters, Sue Ann Jarvis Fowler (Rick) of Monterey, TN, Ellen Hayre Jarvis Marcum (Allen) of Lexington, KY, and Mary Elizabeth Jarvis Downey (Jack) of San Antonio, TX; brother, Hobart A. Jarvis, Jr. (Patricia) of Lexington, KY and numerous nieces and nephews. Marty is also survived by her very dear Aunt, Nancy Smukal of Atlanta, Michigan. Rest In Peace our dearest Marty. We love you and miss you so much. You will always be in our hearts, minds, and souls. Expressions of love you wish for Marty, can be sent to: Hobart A. Jarvis Endowed Scholarship Fund, Union College, 310 College Street, Barbourville, Kentucky 40906, Attn: Brian Strunk, and also to, St. Ann Catholic Church, 113 S. Kemp Street, Florence, South Carolina 29506 and please note on your memorial to St. Ann that it is in remembrance of Marty Navey. A memorial service will be held during the 5:00 pm Mass at St. Ann Catholic Church on Saturday, September 12, 2020. There will also be a memorial service held in Kentucky at a later date. The family is being assisted by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
