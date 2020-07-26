Martha "Leslie" Falcone, 46, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020.Ms. Falcone was born in Florence, a daughter of David Ernest Hicklin, Jr. and Barbara Nutter Hicklin.She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, James and Mildred Nutter and her paternal grandparents, David and Mildred Hicklin.In addition to her parents; she is survived by her sons, Christian Falcone and Cameron Falcone, both of Florence; daughter, Miley Tindall of Florence; brother, David Ernest "Traig" Hicklin, III of Florence; sister, Ronya (Douglas) Jackson of Dillon; 3 nephews, 1 niece, 5 great-nieces and great-nephews; aunts and uncles, Patricia and Leon Pace of Elizabeth City, NC, Brenda and Bennie Cox of Florence, Rodney and Sandra Nutter of Florence.Memorials may be made to Tans Bay Baptist Church, 3919 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be observed.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Falcone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

