YADKINVILLE, NC -- Mrs. Mary Alice Thornhill Rodgers, 92, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Mrs. Rodgers was born September 17, 1927 in Florence County SC to Andrew and Martha Ann Langley Thornhill. She was a member of Kingstree Baptist Church. Mrs. Rodgers was a sister in Christ who loved to sing and cook. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rodgers was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Eulon Rodgers, Jr.; two grandchildren, Amy Marie Joyce and Lee Joyce; and eleven siblings. She is survived by three children, Charles William Rodgers, Donald Keith Rodgers, and Helen Rodgers Joyce; grandchildren, Rod (Heather) Joyce, Mary Joyce-Hale, Jason (Misty) Rodgers, Harriett Jarrell, and Shannon Bellamy; great grandchildren, Brittany Bellamy, Jeremy Jarrell, Jamie Kelley, Marlee Hale, Grason Joyce, Jaxson Rodgers, and Dalton Rodgers; and a great-great grandchild, Kinsley Kelley.A private family service will be held at a later date for Mrs. Rodgers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SECU Hospice Care Center, 243 N Lee Ave. Yadkinville, NC 27055.The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of SECU Hospice Care Center for the loving care given to Mrs. Rodgers. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Rodgers family.

