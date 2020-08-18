Mary Lou Brown

Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Lou Burnette Brown, 79, were held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Lakeview Baptist Church. Rev. Ken Hughes, Rev. Steve Winburn, and Rev. Dr. George Howle officiated with burial in Palmetto Baptist Church Cemetery. The service will also be available live stream at: https://www.facebook.com/LakeviewFamily. Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home is caring for the family. Mrs. Brown entered into rest on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Born in Bryson City, NC, she was a daughter of the late Clint Edmond and Margaret Emma Green Burnette. She graduated from Swain County High School in Bryson City, NC. Mary was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church for 45 years where she had previously served as the Sunday School Bookkeeper for many years. She was often involved in many other programs of the church and the Hartsville Soup Kitchen. She was a food service bookkeeper for Darlington County Schools for 40 years. Her career began at Butler High School after which she moved to Sonavista Elementary, and then retired from North Hartsville Elementary School. Her faith in Jesus Christ was very strong and she displayed a servant's heart in all that she did. Mary enjoyed sewing, gardening, and baking and sharing what she made with others. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and sharing her love with them. Surviving are her husband, Julius Leroy Brown of Hartsville, SC; son, Coy L. (Lorelie) Brown of Mt. Pleasant, SC; grandchildren, Drew Brown, Emma Brown, Reagan Brown all of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sister, Janette (Meggs) Leonard of Athens, GA; brothers, Dennis (Elsie) Burnette of Lexington, NC, Carl (Patsy) Burnette of Brevard, NC, Doug Burnette of Rydel, GA, Roger (Linda) Burnette of Bryson City, NC; numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church, 202 Lakeview Blvd., Hartsville, SC 29550.
