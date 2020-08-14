Mrs. Maryland Gail Ford, the daughter of the late Aaron Williams Sr. and Gloridine M. Williams, was born on October 8, 1954. On August 8, 2020, God called one of his angels' home. Maryland was a graduate of Gibbs High School Class of 1972. She was employed with Delta Mills Company for 33 years, Commanders Nursing Center for 11 years and was currently a caregiver. Maryland accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age after being ministered to by her youngest brother Reverend Aaron Williams, Jr., on her front porch. Maryland attended Aimwell Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a member of Aimwell Celestial Choir for 41 years. Maryland also served as the coordinator for Youth Sunday, where the kids of the church would take over Sunday's Church Service, for 31 years. Throughout her singing career she was a part of the Williams Sisters, The Shining Lights, The Crystals, which later became Maryland Ford and the Crystals. Maryland loved to sing for the Lord; it was her passion. She ministered through music throughout the Pee Dee area. Maryland was a singer-songwriter and recorded her first album debut under Raindown Productions, Manager Eddie Green, while using the Sensational Brown Brothers Studio in Effingham, SC. In the year of 2015, Maryland recorded a single, "My Blessings on Time," under the music label, His Inspired Music Ministry, with Manager Michael Jackson. Maryland was a woman of many talents, but most importantly, she was a God-fearing woman, which she faithfully attended church and visit the sick and shut in; she was very supportive of others. Maryland was a very humble person that had a smile that would brighten up the room. Whenever you would see Maryland, she always gave encouraging words to uplift your spirit. She never judged anyone and always kept the same sweet spirit when you saw her. Maryland loved her family dearly and she definitely will be missed. She is preceded in death by her parents Aaron and Gloridine M. Williams, daughter Tomena Gail Ford, and her granddaughter Serenity V. Ford. She leaves to cherish her fond memories her husband Tommy Ford. Three children: Melody Ford of Florence, SC, Bethany Ford of Florence, SC and Eric (Tracy) Davis of Conway, SC. Five siblings: Venice (Freddie) Cockfield of Pamplico, SC, Sharon Brown of Lake City, SC, Gloria Pitt of Ewing, NJ, Dennis (Patty) Williams of Pamplico, SC, Aaron Williams Jr. of Columbus, GA. Five grandchildren: Ariyana Drayton, Breon McCullough, Samairya Hickson, Demauri Jacobs, Jayden Barden all of Florence, SC. One great-grand: Ja'vari Drayton of Florence, SC. Four sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, and her best friend Denise Elderidge for 25 years. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Funeral services will be at Aimwell Missionary Baptist Church at 12 PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Service is entrusted in the professional hands of Backus Funeral Home.
