Maurice Doby

A Memorial Service for Mrs. Maurice Lorraine Alexander Doby will be conducted 3:00 PM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, SC, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Mrs. Maurice Lorraine Alexander Doby as born December 15, 1954 in Florence, South Carolina to the late Ernest Alexander and Luerenther Dow Alexander. Maurice entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 17, 2020. Maurice attended McClenaghan High School and was a proud Class of 1973 graduate. After high school, she relocated to New York, where she worked as a seamstress. Some years later after relocating to Florence, South Carolina, she became a Patient Care Technician at Florence Dialysis Center, where she retired after 30 years. Also during this period of time, she attended and graduated from Chris Logan School of Cosmetology and earned her South Carolina Cosmetology License. Maurice loved to do what was natural to her, and that was helping people. She always had a loving and caring attitude, that made everyone gravitate towards her. In 1982, Maurice gave birth to a son, Trevor Brandon Doby, also known as her "Monkey" who she cherished most deeply. Maurice was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Ernest and Luerenther Dow Alexander and a step-grandson, Chadwick Anderson. Maurice will always and forever be in the hearts of her son, Trevor Brandon Doby; two brothers, Melvin Dow and Ernest Alexander; two sisters, Cynthia (John) Gurley and Kathi Alexander Johnson; one nephew, Darren (Cheryl) Thompson; five nieces, Yolanda Dow, Latisha Chandler, Diadre Dow, Alexandra Gurley, and Mikel (Damini) Fulmore; one step-daughter, Stacie Anderson Hawkins; one step-son, Harry Maxwell; two step-grandchildren, Chancellor Gregg and Tenaya Hawkins; cousins, Geraldine Brockington, Randolph Alexander, Lisa Harold, Joyce (James) Johnson, John Henry Hines, Miranda Johnson and Wendy Alexander; three sisters in spirit, Mary Cade, Reverend Sandra Carter, and Andra Douglas; her companion, Raymond Capehart; her ex husband, Harry James Doby; and the many family and friends, who had the opportunity to be rewarded with the gift of knowing Maurice Lorraine Alexander Doby.
