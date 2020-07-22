Meredith Ashley Kidd, 32, of Clemson, formerly of Florence, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Ms. Kidd was born a daughter of Angela Arnette Kidd and Sidney Leon Kidd. She enjoyed music, reading, crossword puzzles, and crime and medical TV dramas. She had a love for all animals. She is preceded in death by her brother, Colin Kidd and her grandmother, Nellie Kidd.In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Connor Kidd of Clemson; sister, Heather Kidd of Clemson; maternal grandparents, Gene and Lorene Arnette of Dillon; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 24, 2020, in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.Memorials may be made to Pickens County Animal Shelter, 193 County Farm Road, Pickens, SC 29671.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
