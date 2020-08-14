KERSHAW -- Merland Alvin "Al" Poston, 62, of Kershaw, passed away Friday evening, April 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Hemingway, SC, he was a son of Merland "Mert" and Emma Dennis Poston. A funeral service will be held, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 11:00 o'clock a.m. in the sanctuary of Kershaw Second Baptist Church. The Revs. Bryant D. Fersner and Dr. Jason Moss will officiate. You may view service via live stream by visiting the facebook page of Kershaw Second Baptist Church. The family will receive friends, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, prior to the service from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial with full military honors will follow the church service in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC, at 2:00 o'clock p.m. Please visit www.facebook.com/events/6000631507085721/ Saying goodbye to Merland "Al" Poston to view the service live streamed. In addition to his parents of Hemingway, Al is survived by his wife of 25 years, Ramona Faulkenberry Poston; his children, Kristen Poston Mayer and her husband Robert of Georgetown, Merland "Joseph" Poston and Ray Franklin Poston of the home; 3 grandchildren, Robert "Crayton" Mayer, Caleb Dylan Mayer and Eli James Mayer; siblings, Bruce Poston and his wife Kathy of Hemingway, Vickie Bass and her husband John of Hemingway, Ron Poston and his wife Beth of Greenville and Terry Poston of Florence a special aunt, Shelby Timmons Kelly; his mother-in-law, Lynn Faulkenberry. He was preceded in death by an uncle, Joseph Timmons and his father-in-law, Ray F. Faulkenberry.
