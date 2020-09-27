MARION - Michael Allen Edens, 55, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center after an illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Richardson Funeral Home, with entombment to follow at Palmetto Memorial Gardens. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the service will be live streamed on the Richardson Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend. Use of masks and social distancing will be strongly encouraged for all that do attend.
