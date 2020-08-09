Mildred Johnson

A Private Graveside Service for Mrs. Mildred James Johnson will be conducted 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Sunset Memory Gardens, 2615 Alligator Road, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.
