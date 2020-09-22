 Skip to main content
Minnie Y. Sellers
Minnie Y. Sellers

FLORENCE -- Minnie Yarborough Sellers, 83, passed away on August 10, 2020. A memorial service will be Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Bethany Free Will Baptist Church. Social distancing will be observed. Minnie was born in Florence County, the daughter of the late Culla and Everett Kirby Yarborough. She was a sales representative for a photo company in local department store. She was a member of Bethany Free Will Baptist Church. Surviving are a son, Nelson Sellers, Jr.; daughters, Loretta, Barbara and Nancy; brother, Gene Autry Yarborough; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by a brother, Culla Larue Yarborough and sister, Joyce Miles. Memorials may be made to Bethany Free Will Baptist Church, 4071 Creek Road, Timmonsville, SC 29161. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

