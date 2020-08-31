Miriam Deas Sellers Moody, 99, of Florene, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Mrs. Moody was born on May 10, 1921 in Florence County to the late Joseph William Deas and Louise Flowers Deas. She was a graduate of Florence High School and retired from Vulcraft. She was a member of First Baptist Church for over 50 years, where she was a member of Faithful Helpers Sunday School Class, and a member of the Senior Adult Ministry, and also a member of the Ladies VFW Auxiliary #3181. She was a former member of the Tea and Topic Literary Club. Miriam loved people and was always friendly and smiling. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband and father of her children, Rogers Sellers; her second husband, Talbot "Jim" Moody; and by a daughter, Judy Sellers Wilkins. Surviving are her daughters, Jan Sellers (John) Dieter of Conway, SC and Karen E. Sellers of Florence, SC; granddaughters, Lea Kyle Fleck, Ashley Wilkins, Lucas Adams, and Caroline Bush; great-grandchildren, Brent, Eliza, Roman, and Levi; and son-in-law, Jerry Wilkins; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 S. Irby Street, Florence, SC 29501 and to Thornwell Children's Home, 302 S. Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Heritage Home for their loving care of Mrs. Moody. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
