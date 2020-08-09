FLORENCE -- Mitchell Glenn Grant, 71, died at his Florence home Saturday, August 8, 2020 with his wife of 48 years by his side. Saturday was their wedding anniversary. Born in Bennettsville, SC, Glenn was the son of the late Mitchell Grant and Betty Brigman Grant and the grandson of the late Essie Turner Parker, a very special person in his young life. Glenn is survived by his wife Rebecca (Becky) Redding Grant. He is also survived by his step-father John Barrington of Gibson, NC; his sister Belinda Barrington (Vinnie) McLaughlin, Bolivia, NC; brother, Johnny (Dani) Barrington, Hutto, TX; brother Chuck (Gary) Norris, Myrtle Beach, SC, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother John Henry Norris and wife Faye Norris, Bennettsville, SC. Glenn is also survived by a special step-sister and brother, Janice (Ronnie) Cole, Laurinburg, NC, and Gregory Leonard of Gibson. Upon graduation from Bennettsville High School in 1968, Glenn was inducted into the US Army, where he served two years. After completing his military tour, he went to work for Powell Manufacturing Co. Glenn's career path changed in 1984 when he accepted a call to fulltime Christian ministry. He studied at Fruitland Bible College, Hendersonville, NC and, upon graduation in 1986, became the fulltime pastor at Bennettsville Second Baptist Church. Glenn served in Bennettsville until 1992 when he accepted a call as fulltime minister at East Dillon Baptist Church. He subsequently served as pastor of West Lumberton Baptist Church from 2000 to 2013, at which time health issues required that he retire from the ministry. He and his wife then moved to their beach home in Longs, SC, where they especially enjoyed fellowship and worship with their Living Water Church family. In 2019, when they moved to Florence to join households with his wife's sister Emily, Glenn and Becky joined Florence Baptist Temple, which they attended regularly until his health prevented him from walking. Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 12 at 2 pm at East Dillon Baptist Church followed by entombment at Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery Mausoleum, directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7:30 pm at East Dillon Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to your home church or to McLeod Hospice, 1203 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506.
Mitchell Grant
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.