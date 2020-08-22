Monica Ann Nichols, age 46, died Friday, August 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 Sunday, August 23rd in the chapel of Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery. Born in Florence, SC on April 4, 1974, she is the daughter of James A. "Jimmy" and Nancy Gandy Nichols. Monica worked for McLeod's Regional Medical Center and Jewell's Restaurant in Darlington. When she wasn't working, her favorite thing to do was to go shopping. Ms. Nichols was a member of Mont Clare Baptist Church. Surviving are her parents, Jimmy and Nancy Nichols of Darlington, her sister and brother-in-law, Amy and Timmy Howle, nephews: Trevor and Drayton Howle, her grandmother, Martha Gandy, and a special aunt, Deborah (William) Leslie. She was preceded in death by grandparents, B.L. and Beatrice Gandy and Emmie and James O. Nichols. Memorial may be made to the McLeod Foundation Hope Fund for Cancer, or the McLeod Hospice House, both memorials may be made c/o McLeod Foundation, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502-0551 (mcleodfoundation.org) *Social distancing guidelines will be followed and face masks are recommended. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
Service information
3:00PM-4:00PM
4:00PM
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.