Monroe L. Hunter, the son of the late Rosa Jackson Hunter and Robert Hunter was born April 2, 1941 in Florence county, South Carolina. He entered eternal rest on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Monroe was employed with Cameron Berkley for over 35 years and retired in 2008. His favorite pass time was working on his lawn mower, cutting the grass and working on his truck. Monroe loved the Lord and was saved and baptized at a young age. He attended Savanah Grove Baptist Church in Florence, South Carolina during his younger years and later joined Lawson Grove Baptist Church in Hartsville, South Carolina where he served faithfully as the church steward and maintenance person until his health declined. Monroe was quiet and reserved man. To know him was to love him. He was preceded in death by one nephew, Aneaus Denard Hunter. Those left to cherish his memories are: his daughter, Alfredia (Joseph) Jones of Florence, South Carolina; grandson, Gregory D. Daniels and great grandson, Shaiheid D. Daniels; one brother, Roscoe (Virginia) Hunter of Salisbury, North Carolina; sisters, Eutellia (Wilson) Deas, Argerine (Clyde) Bradford, Johnnie Mae (Herbert) Warren, Eva Mae ( Evander) Davis, Lenolia (Andrew) Williams all of Florence, South Carolina; special friend of forty years, Mary McIver; daughters he reared as his own, Laura McIver and Toria McIver; grandchildren he called his own, Brittany McIver, Kiera McIver, Marena Dials and Joshua Brunson; a special great nephew and personal barber, Rakim McKithen; a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. His Celebration of life was Sunday, August 30,2020 at Lawson Grove Cemetery.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.