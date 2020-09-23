Mrs. Maxine Bacote Cooper

DARLINGTON - Services will be Friday, 10:00am September 25, 2020 on the Funeral Home Lawn 704 Washington St. Darlington. Burial will follow in Florence National Cemetery. Mrs. Cooper transitioned September 19, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Viewing Today 1:00-7:00pm. Services conducted by Sherman L. Barno, Jr. Funeral Directors.
