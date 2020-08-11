DARLINGTON -- Nancy Byrd Hartman, 68, of Darlington died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10 AM at Black Creek Cemetery, directed by Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home. Anyone that would like to come by and pay their respects are welcome to on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 5:00 PM at Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home, the family will not be present. The family will be receiving friends at the home, 528 Gilchrist Road, Darlington, SC. Nancy was born in Darlington County, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Frank Elliott Byrd, Jr. and Agnes Lamb Byrd. Nancy owned and operated His 'n Hers Hair Styling in Darlington for many years. She enjoyed riding horses, raising Pomeranian dogs and spending time with family and friends. Nancy was a member of Free Will Baptist Bible Church. Surviving are her cousin and caregiver, Elizabeth Jernigan; her brother, Melton Lee "Buddy" Byrd and wife, Brenda of Charlotte, NC; and several loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials may be made to in memory of Nancy to the Darlington County Animal Shelter, PO Box 1655 Hartsville, SC 29551. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com.
Nancy Byrd Hartman
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Hartman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.